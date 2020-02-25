windows defender
Warning over Divergent/Nodersok malware that turns PCs into cyber crime accomplices
The fileless malware identified by Microsoft and Cisco Talos has already infected thousands of PCs across the US and Europe
Microsoft rushes out fixes for two zero-day security flaws affecting IE and Windows Defender
Zero-day security flaw affecting Internet Explorer is already being exploited in the wild
Microsoft resolves bug that caused Windows Defender antivirus scans to fail after a few seconds
Windows Defender 'Quick' and 'Full' scans failed, leading to numerous complaints
Microsoft discovers security flaw in Huawei MateBook device manager driver
Malware protection designed to prevent another WannaCry highlighted security flaw in Huawei MateBook device manager, claims Microsoft
Microsoft to ramp-up security in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
Microsoft plans better cloud-based threat detection and security management tools for Windows 10
Microsoft releases emergency patch to fix severe remote-code execution flaw that exploits Windows' own anti-virus engine
Microsoft acts quickly following disclosure by Google's Project Zero bug-hunters