Windows Active Directory

Uber suffers ANOTHER data leak after supplier breach

Hacking

Uber suffers ANOTHER data leak after supplier breach

At least 77,000 employees' personal info exposed

clock 14 December 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

13 December 2022 • 13 min read
02

COVID-bit: New attack can steal data from airgapped PCs

13 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

Microsoft acquires 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

13 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

WhatsApp could abandon UK if government bans E2E encryption

12 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

Partner content: Hype versus reality: Why some organisations are opting to decloud

12 December 2022 • 3 min read