Windows 8.1
Microsoft bundles telemetry into September 'security-only' patches for Windows 7 and 8.1
And not for the first time. In July, the Windows 7 security update was also found to have installed telemetry onto users' systems
Windows 10 finally catches up with Windows 7
Windows 10 is now more popular than Windows 7, according to stats
Metropolitan Police STILL using Windows XP on 18,000 PCs and laptops
And only EIGHT have been migrated to Windows 10 as Met Police officers are forced to get to grips with Windows 8.1
Metropolitan Police still running Windows XP on 19,000 desktops
The good news is that 15,500 machines have been upgraded - to Windows 8.1
Microsoft to shift Windows 7 and 8 security updates to Windows 10 cumulative model
Microsoft claims that it will make it easier for users
Microsoft to extend Windows 10 nagware to business PCs
Go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, GO ON…
Microsoft is back on the warpath with 'additional upgrade scenarios' for forced Windows 10 downloads
'AllowOSUpgrade' is switching back on, downloading renamed binaries once again
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Yodel rolls out Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface 3 for over 5,000 employees
Microsoft seen as the best platform for the company's moble workforce
Is Windows 10 the key to solving the UK's productivity crisis?
Gold partner says UK output 'way behind other countries', with software a factor
Windows 10 growth slows - but it already has five per cent of the market
Windows 10 growth slows to a 30 per cent increase in a week, but the OS is still faring better than Windows 8
The Wright Stuff: an interview with King's College London IT director Gareth Wright
King's College IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing how new Dell desktops, Windows 10 and flexible tech support services aid university students and staff
Lenovo is inserting its own software into clean Windows installs via BIOS - but is Microsoft actually to blame? [UPDATED]
Is this more a Windows-centric problem than Lenovo skulduggery?
King's College London plans Windows 10 rollout
IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing the university is impressed with Microsoft's new OS
Windows 10: What I love and hate about Microsoft's new operating system
After a couple of weeks of use, what's Windows 10 really like on a day-to-day basis?
The power of free: Windows 10 running on 14 million PCs within 24 hours of launch
Fourteen million early adopters shrug off privacy and bug fears to install Windows 10
Is Windows 10 opening upgraders to more risks than it should?
Check the small print and question your use case
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
Microsoft readies up Windows 10 for better compatibility with older software
'Crowd-sourced' nature of OS development spells high hopes, says Microsoft
Thinking of upgrading to Windows 10? It won't take long, but existing software may not work
Microsoft provides more information about upgrading to Windows 10 - but not why they're giving it away
As Microsoft flogs Bing Maps to Uber and Android rumours re-emerge, is the end nigh for Windows Phone?
When a four per cent market share's just not enough
73 per cent of organisations to install Windows 10 within the next two years
And 83 per cent will be doing it on desktop, too
Confirmed: Windows 10 Enterprise does NOT qualify for free upgrade, says Microsoft
Keep paying for those enterprise licences, folks
Could UK police soon be solving crimes with Microsoft HoloLens?
'We can do some amazing things with the technology' says developer