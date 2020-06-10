Windows 8
We live in a mobile world - so why do only one-third of businesses use Windows 10?
Rob Miles and Andy Philp discuss the transition from Windows 7 to Microsoft's latest cloud-friendly OS
Windows 10 flatlines, while Windows 7 gains in popularity, according to NetMarketShare figures
Windows 10 may be struggling, but at least Windows XP looks to be going the way of Windows Vista
Microsoft to shift Windows 7 and 8 security updates to Windows 10 cumulative model
Microsoft claims that it will make it easier for users
Windows 10 is a year old - so why has the enterprise still not adopted it?
350 million users, but how many are enterprises? My guess is none
Microsoft is back on the warpath with 'additional upgrade scenarios' for forced Windows 10 downloads
'AllowOSUpgrade' is switching back on, downloading renamed binaries once again
Microsoft explains Windows 10 upgrade nags as 'playful, light approach to informing customers'
Says the messages can easily be turned off
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Yodel rolls out Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface 3 for over 5,000 employees
Microsoft seen as the best platform for the company's moble workforce
The power of free: Windows 10 now on 75 million devices, although adoption is slowing
But updates to Windows 7 and 8 introduce new data-collection practices for them as Windows 10, warn bloggers
Is Windows 10 the key to solving the UK's productivity crisis?
Gold partner says UK output 'way behind other countries', with software a factor
Windows 10 growth slows - but it already has five per cent of the market
Windows 10 growth slows to a 30 per cent increase in a week, but the OS is still faring better than Windows 8
Lenovo caught installing bloatware again with Windows BIOS backdoor
Rogue feature sends system data to Lenovo and is vulnerable to attack by hackers
Lenovo is inserting its own software into clean Windows installs via BIOS - but is Microsoft actually to blame? [UPDATED]
Is this more a Windows-centric problem than Lenovo skulduggery?
Windows 10: What I love and hate about Microsoft's new operating system
After a couple of weeks of use, what's Windows 10 really like on a day-to-day basis?
Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?
Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?
The power of free: Windows 10 running on 14 million PCs within 24 hours of launch
Fourteen million early adopters shrug off privacy and bug fears to install Windows 10
Is Windows 10 opening upgraders to more risks than it should?
Check the small print and question your use case
Microsoft launches Windows 10 - world rejoices etc
No surprises in store, but much relief all round
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
Microsoft rushes out patch to secure against new Hacking Team exploit
Another day, another patch against security flaws supposedly exploited by Hacking Team
Microsoft readies up Windows 10 for better compatibility with older software
'Crowd-sourced' nature of OS development spells high hopes, says Microsoft
Thinking of upgrading to Windows 10? It won't take long, but existing software may not work
Microsoft provides more information about upgrading to Windows 10 - but not why they're giving it away
As Microsoft flogs Bing Maps to Uber and Android rumours re-emerge, is the end nigh for Windows Phone?
When a four per cent market share's just not enough
73 per cent of organisations to install Windows 10 within the next two years
And 83 per cent will be doing it on desktop, too