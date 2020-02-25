Windows 7
Temporary patch issued to cover IE 11 security flaw being actively exploited in the wild
Third-party 'Micropatch' will provide protection for out-of-support Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 r2 users
Windows 7 Extended Support ends today
From now on, you're on your own (unless you pay Microsoft $25-$50 per PC per year for the next three years for essential patches)
Windows 7 to lose support in less than one month
Bad news if your Windows XP migration programme is running behind schedule...
More than 200,000 NHS devices still running Windows 7
More than 20 per cent of NHS Trusts have no plans to migrate away from Windows 7, support for which ends in January
Microsoft offers Windows 7 extended life support to small and midsize businesses
All Windows 7 support programmes will end in January 2023
Microsoft bundles telemetry into September 'security-only' patches for Windows 7 and 8.1
And not for the first time. In July, the Windows 7 security update was also found to have installed telemetry onto users' systems
Microsoft offers some business customers free Windows 7 extended security updates for one year
The company wants to give businesses a bit more time to finalise their plans for migration from Windows 7 to Windows 10
Windows 10 migrations could mean shorter upgrade cycles, CDW's Kyle Davies warns
Every Windows 10 build is supported for just 18 months, shaking up traditional PC and endpoint support schedules
New BlueKeep malware proof-of-concept enables full system takeover, warns researcher
The vulnerability has seen Microsoft quickly release patches for end-of-life Windows products
South Korean government plans shift to Linux in response to end of Extended Support for Windows 7
The South Korean government has balked at the cost of continuing to maintain Windows 7 beyond January next year
Microsoft releases unexpected patch for Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows 2003 to fix 'wormable' flaw
Surprise patch for Windows XP among 16 Microsoft updates to address 79 CVE-listed vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
Microsoft to push warnings to Windows 7 users about the imminent end of security updates
Microsoft says it will stop patching Windows 7 on 14th January 2020 - unless users pay an annual fee
Two Windows zero-day flaws fixed in latest Microsoft Patch Tuesday
Users urged to update Windows ASAP to fix security flaws actively being exploited in the wild
Microsoft claims that Windows 10 is now running on 800 million devices
Imminent end-of-life for Windows 7 could help Microsoft achieve its target of one billion devices running Windows 10
Google urges Windows 7 users to shift to Windows 10 following discovery of zero-day security flaw
Attacks combining zero-day win32k.sys privilege escalation flaw with 'high severity' Google Chrome spotted in the wild
Microsoft Windows 7 extended security support to double in price every year
Extended Security Updates for Windows 7 Pro to start at $50 per PC in year one
Windows 7 extended support to stop in one year's time
Not planning a migration from Windows 7 this year? You should be…
Microsoft advises organisations affected by Windows 7 activation bug to uninstall update KB971033
Windows 7 licence warnings inadvertently caused by Microsoft's own engineers
Windows 10 finally catches up with Windows 7
Windows 10 is now more popular than Windows 7, according to stats
Majority of local authorities are still running on Windows 7, shows research
Councils are relying on legacy systems
Windows 7 update causing 80248015 error
Windows 7 update does more damage than good, according to some users
We live in a mobile world - so why do only one-third of businesses use Windows 10?
Rob Miles and Andy Philp discuss the transition from Windows 7 to Microsoft's latest cloud-friendly OS
Windows 10 flatlines, while Windows 7 gains in popularity, according to NetMarketShare figures
Windows 10 may be struggling, but at least Windows XP looks to be going the way of Windows Vista
Windows 7 market share rises after Windows 10 free download offer ends
Windows 10 market share down, while Windows 7 bounces back