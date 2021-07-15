ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 365

Microsoft launches Windows 365 virtual desktop service

Operating Systems

Microsoft launches Windows 365 virtual desktop service

Windows 365 Cloud PC enables people to access their desktop from anywhere via a browser

clock 15 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

SolarWinds urges customers to patch zero-day flaw actively exploited in the wild

13 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Kaseya attack was coded to avoid Russian computer systems, Kaseya delays SaaS restore

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The top IT mistakes small businesses make and how to fix them

14 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

What makes a great CTO, and how do you know when your organisation needs one?

12 July 2021 • 5 min read
05

Microsoft invites Insiders to participate in first Windows 11 Bug Bash

09 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT