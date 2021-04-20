Windows 10 upgrade
Windows 10 Anniversary PowerShell and login freeze glitches finally patched
Hopefully an end to the teething problems
Windows 10 Anniversary Update: Cortana has 'absolutely no way of identifying you' if you log out of it, says Microsoft
System log-in and Cortana log-in are totally different things, promises company
Windows 10 Anniversary Update now available for Insider programme Fast Ring
Update 14393.5 is officially here, but only for the privileged
Microsoft changes Windows 10 update strategy ahead of upgrade deadline
Microsoft is scheduling Windows 10 to install, but making it easier for users to cancel
Bots, Bash... and Build: just what is Microsoft up to?
Our key takeaways from this year's Microsoft Build Conference
Microsoft to extend Windows 10 nagware to business PCs
Go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, GO ON…
Microsoft is back on the warpath with 'additional upgrade scenarios' for forced Windows 10 downloads
'AllowOSUpgrade' is switching back on, downloading renamed binaries once again
Microsoft explains Windows 10 upgrade nags as 'playful, light approach to informing customers'
Says the messages can easily be turned off
Windows 7 users experience persistent Windows 10 upgrade pop-ups as Microsoft tightens its grip
Microsoft hassles users into upgrading to Windows 10
You WILL have Windows 10 whether you want it or not, as Windows 7 upgrade patches come back to life
Microsoft still hasn't answered the Windows 'snooping' accusations either
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Intel rolls out Skylake chips to fuel Microsoft Windows 10 hardware push
But will this new offering from the hardware and software giants reignite interest in an ailing PC market?
Windows 10 is next step on Coats plc's roadmap, following shift to Office 365, Azure and Intune
Coats plc CIO Richard Cammish says that at least 1,000 of its mobile users will be moving to Windows 10
Upgrade to Windows 10? What's the hurry, asks London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
Council happy to stick with Windows 7 'for the next few years'
Windows 10 growth slows - but it already has five per cent of the market
Windows 10 growth slows to a 30 per cent increase in a week, but the OS is still faring better than Windows 8
The Wright Stuff: an interview with King's College London IT director Gareth Wright
King's College IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing how new Dell desktops, Windows 10 and flexible tech support services aid university students and staff
King's College London plans Windows 10 rollout
IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing the university is impressed with Microsoft's new OS
Windows 10: What I love and hate about Microsoft's new operating system
After a couple of weeks of use, what's Windows 10 really like on a day-to-day basis?
Windows 10 upgrade wireless glitch linked with Cisco VPN software
If you're running Microsoft's flagship tablet and a Cisco VPN, you might want to wait before upgrading.