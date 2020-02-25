Windows 10
More than 200,000 NHS devices still running Windows 7
More than 20 per cent of NHS Trusts have no plans to migrate away from Windows 7, support for which ends in January
Microsoft to add DNS over HTTPS to Windows 10 to boost users' privacy
DNS over HTTPS encrypts DNS traffic - hiding users' web surfing from ISPs
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13 review
A fantastic ultraportable that's almost devoid of innovation
Microsoft offers Windows 7 extended life support to small and midsize businesses
All Windows 7 support programmes will end in January 2023
Windows 10 20H1 build 18990 rolled out for Insiders in the Fast ring
New Windows 10 build comes with a setting to automatically restart UWP apps when a user signs back in to a PC
Microsoft faces new GDPR privacy investigation over Windows 10 telemetry
Ireland's Data Protection Commission to investigate claims of "new, potentially unlawful" uses of personal data harvesting by Windows 10
Microsoft offers some business customers free Windows 7 extended security updates for one year
The company wants to give businesses a bit more time to finalise their plans for migration from Windows 7 to Windows 10
Microsoft has updated its Windows 10 servicing model
Microsoft claims that the changes will allow it to gain better feedback on its releases
Bluetooth flaw could enable hackers to track iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices
Neither Apple nor Microsoft have yet issued a fix
Microsoft Windows 10 20H1 Preview Build 18936 released for Insiders in the Fast ring
New Windows 10 build enables users to go password-less with their devices
Windows 10 migrations could mean shorter upgrade cycles, CDW's Kyle Davies warns
Every Windows 10 build is supported for just 18 months, shaking up traditional PC and endpoint support schedules
Dell XPS 13 (2019) review
The best and most-boring ultraportable around
Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 build 18917 with WSL 2 and download throttling options
Last week's Build 18912 of Windows 10 contained mostly system improvements
Windows SymCrypt library bug could enable attackers 'to take down an entire Windows fleet'
Microsoft's Security Research Centre says a patch for the flaw uncovered by Tavis Ormandy won't ship until July
Microsoft fixes 88 vulnerabilities, including four zero days, in June 2019 Patch Tuesday
Of 88 vulnerabilities, 66 are rated as 'important'
Windows 10 May 2019 update breaks Sandbox security feature for some Insiders
Windows Sandbox is intended to help Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise users test untrusted code and websites in a secure environment
Three more Windows 10 zero-days dropped by SandboxEscaper, aka Polar Bear
More exploit code released by security researcher, including three zero-days and one only patched by Microsoft earlier this month
Exploit code for Windows 10 zero-day flaw in Task Scheduler released by security researcher
Zero-day vulnerability uncovered by SandboxEscaper is a local privilege escalation flaw that hackers can exploit with 100 per cent success rate
Microsoft reveals plans for Windows 10 File Explorer overhaul
File Explorer changes to be rolled out to Insiders within days before being incorporated into a future update
Reprieve for Paint as Microsoft backtracks on plan to cut it from Windows 10
Microsoft had planned to take Paint out of Windows 10 and only make it available via the Windows Store
Microsoft releases new security framework for Windows 10
New Windows 10 security framework mimics the DEFCON levels used by US armed forces
Windows 10 v1809 (that's the October 2018 release) is now business ready, claims Microsoft
It's only taken almost six months to get v1809 up to scratch for corporate roll-outs
Microsoft to push warnings to Windows 7 users about the imminent end of security updates
Microsoft says it will stop patching Windows 7 on 14th January 2020 - unless users pay an annual fee