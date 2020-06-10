Williams Martini Racing
Acronis hits the grid with Williams partnership
Storing data is just as important as collecting it for F1 teams
Williams Martini Racing IT director Graeme Hackland: 'If we're not at the forefront of technology, we won't win'
Hackland tells Danny Palmer how data analytics and a partnership with BT have helped transform the F1 team and how machine learning, IoT and cloud bring further benefits
How Williams Martini Racing will use machine learning and the Internet of Things
'There are lots of areas we can apply machine learning,' says Williams IT director Graeme Hackland