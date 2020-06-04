Wilbur Ross
US postpones meeting on potential measures to restrict Huawei from using American technology
The meeting is now expected to be postponed on 11th March
Trump administration grants Huawei 90-day licence extension
The US government was considering just a two-week extension for Huawei
US government planning to grant Huawei another 90-day licence extension
Announcement of yet-another 90-day concession to Huawei expected to be announced by US government today
US to licence Huawei suppliers "very shortly", says US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Number of US suppliers to Huawei "frankly more than we would've thought", admits Ross
US government receives more than 130 applications for licences to supply Huawei
US government has yet to issue a single licence after adding Huawei to its Entity List on national security grounds more than three months ago
Huawei given 90-day stay-of-execution to continue operating in the US
US companies can continue doing business with Huawei until 19th August
US government sanctions Chinese chip maker Fujian Jinhua over claims of intellectual property theft
China urges Trump's government to "stop its wrong actions" following US embargo on Chinese firm accused of stealing Micron Technology IP
ZTE to pay another $1bn to US and replace its board in deal to end crippling sanctions
ZTE agrees to US-approved compliance department and big fine to avoid going down the tubes
Trump defends pledge to help save ZTE
Trump says his government will explore other ways to punish ZTE without pushing it out of business
ZTE suspends operations as parts run low following US technology sales ban
ZTE production lines reportedly halted as stocks of key parts dry up following US ban and Taiwanese
US slaps ZTE with seven-year sales ban a day after NCSC issues security warning over ZTE kit
ZTE accused of breaking the terms of a settlement over sanctions busting