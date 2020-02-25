WikiLeaks
Julian Assange arrested under US extradition warrant following expulsion from Embassy of Ecuador in London
Home Office: "Julian Assange was arrested in relation to a provisional extradition request from the United States of America."
Wikileaks 'Vault 7' leak suspect named - but charged with harbouring images of child abuse
Former CIA and NSA staffer Joshua Schulte cited as suspect in Vault 7 leak of US secret services' hacking tools to Wikileaks
DNC hacker Guccifer 2.0 makes VPN mistake revealing they're a 'member of Russian military intelligence'
Hacker mistakenly left a Moscow IP address in server logs of US social media company
WikiLeaks attacked by OurMine: what are the lessons?
The apparent defacement of WikiLeaks' website this morning reveals how rudimentary attacks can still have embarrassing impacts.
Wikileaks Vault 7: CIA backdoored software updates to spy on allies
Another embarrassment for US intelligence dished up by Wikileaks
WikiLeaks unveils CIA tool for capturing video from IoT cameras
Even more US government documents are leaked online
WikiLeaks reveals Dumbo: CIA tools for weaponising webcams and corrupting video recordings
More embarrassment for US law enforcement and security services as information about another hacking tool is leaked online
Apple Macs and Linux the target of three CIA hacking tools released from Wikileaks' Vault 7 cache
Think you're safe because you use Macs or Linux? Think again...
Wikileaks reveals details of CIA's 'Brutal Kangaroo' toolkit for attacking air-gapped networks
Brutal Kangaroo is a CIA tool suite for Microsoft Windows that targets closed networks by air gap jumping using thumb drives
The new crime model: why criminals are now holding our data for ransom rather than stealing or selling it
Ransomware has changed the economic model of cybercrime, argues Paul Farrington
WikiLeaks reveals Archimedes, a CIA tool that can attack a computer inside an LAN
More details on CIA-connected hacking tools released
Symantec claims evidence that Wikileaks' Vault 7 tools were used in cyber-espionage campaign in 16 countries
'Longhorn' group used hacking tools detailed by Wikileaks' Vault 7 releases to attack targets in Middle East, Europe and Africa
Shadow Brokers return with new release of NSA hacking tools - and an open letter to President Trump
Russia-linked hacking group denies links to Russia
Assange to learn this week whether he faces likely eviction from Ecuadorian embassy following presidential vote
Challenger in Ecuadorian presidential election has vowed to evict Assange from London embassy
Wikileaks' latest Vault 7 document dump reveals CIA infection of 'factory fresh' iPhones and Mac firmware
Documents reveal that the CIA has been infecting iPhones since 2008
Wikileaks offers access to CIA hacking document trove to Microsoft, Apple and Google
Julian Assange offers to work with tech giants to help them patch exploited software before Wikileaks publishes more leaked CIA documents
Vault 7: Wikileaks reveals details of CIA's hacks of Android, iPhone Windows, Linux, MacOS, and even Samsung TVs
You name it, the CIA seems to have hacked it - and left their backdoors behind for others to use
Murky trade in zero-day malware uncovered as leaks show Hacking Team bought MS Office exploit from security firm Netragard
$50k and up is the asking price for exploits, leaked emails reveal
Sony Pictures' hacked emails published on Wikileaks
Film company faces further embarrassment as Wikileaks puts stolen emails online in searchable archive
Global governments negotiating 'mega trade deal' to threaten internet freedoms and international privacy, alleges 'leaked' report
Cross-border information exchange and ISP management are focus
Google handed Wikileaks volunteers' Gmail accounts to NSA, targets reveal
'Google has been compelled to hand over all email associated with my GMail account,' says Herbert Snorrason
Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz dies at 26
Creator of RSS and co-founder of Reddit found hanged in his home
Wikileaks and Anonymous file for divorce
Julian Assange's ego 'too big' for Anonymous