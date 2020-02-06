Wi-Fi
Amazon announces longer-range Sidewalk wireless network for IoT devices
Sidewalk will use low-bandwidth 900 megahertz spectrum to enable communication with IoT devices a mile away
TfL denies misleading the public, says it has no plans to sell Wi-Fi tracking data
Tracking scheme promoted service improvements, with no mention of sale of data to advertisers
Netgear routers vulnerable to Mirai-style malware
Add Netgear routers to CCTV DVRs and routers from TalkTalk, Kcom, Home Telecom and Post Office Telecom on the Mirai risk list
How PD Ports identified the Wi-Fi 'blank spots' that slowed port operations to a halt
Wireless security cameras, a bank of microwave ovens and interference from ships' own Wi-Fi networks identified with NetScout Wireless Performance Management
Warning over Android Trojan that uses smartphones to attack routers
Kaspersky issues warning over Switcher Trojan that conducts brute-force attacks on routers
5G is fundamentally flawed, claims wireless comms expert
Professor William Webb: Mobile operators can't afford it and subscribers don't want to pay for it
New pan-government Wi-Fi service to be rolled out in 2017 by GDS
GovWifi will allow users to login to Wi-Fi in government buildings automatically
The Internet of Things: what, who, how and why
The IoT is poised to change everything. Here are the facts
The Internet of Things can help TfL to solve congestion problems, says CIO Steve Townsend
Tfl CIO Townsend explains how the organisation is deploying sensors and Bluetooth beacons to improve its services
France considers bans on Tor and public Wi-Fi in new security law
French police and security services present their shopping list of demands to 'tackle terrorism'
Staffordshire Police look to EE 4G, Internet of Things and connected devices to help fight crime
'My aspiration is for Staffordshire to be the most technologically advanced police service by 2016,' says Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis
Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?
Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?
'We're the victims!' - Hacking Team comes out fighting
Hacking Team's a bit miffed at the way it's been portrayed, for some reason...
Hacking Team hackers investigated by Italian police over claims they exposed corporate secrets
Hacking Team also considered building Wi-Fi network busting drone with Boeing