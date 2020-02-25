Western Digital
Toshiba finally completes $18bn sale of memory business to Bain-led consortium
Approval by China's antitrust regulators at the end of May paved way for completion of Toshiba memory chip business sale
Western Digital's fog of MyCloud security vulnerabilities increases with new disclosures
Gulftech Research and Development's James Bercegay warns that SMBs could be at risk
Toshiba and Western Digital aim to settle chip-sale dispute next week
Deal should pave the way for Toshiba to complete the sale of its chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital
Western Digital touts world's first microwave-assisted magnetic recording hard-disk drive
WD claims MAMR hard disk drives will enable 40TB capacities by 2025 - if you're still using conventional disk drives by then
Western Digital launches a 14TB HGST helium-filled hard drive
New drive aimed at hyperscale data centres and cloud providers
Bain Capital consortium finally bags Toshiba Memory Corp for $18bn
WD shakes fist as Toshiba Memory Corporation goes to rival consortium containing Seagate
Toshiba opts for Bain Capital's $22bn bid in semiconductor auction
And Western Digital immediately files new complaint at ICC International Court of Arbitration
Toshiba switches back to Bain-led consortium as preferred bidder in semiconductor business auction
US-Japanese consortium preferred over Western Digital - unless WD can raise its offer
Bain-led consortium ups bid for Toshiba Memory Corp to $22.3bn
Western Digital challenged by Toshiba over fears its bid will attract anti-trust investigations
Western Digital's MyCloud Home aims to unify the connected home
First NAS aimed at the smart home
Western Digital buys up all-flash array specialist Tegile Systems
Tegile to form key part of WD's Data Center Systems business
Western Digital-led consortium to offer 1.9 trillion yen for Toshiba's chip unit
WD bid falls short of Toshiba's valuation, but will be made up with offer of share stake in the business
Toshiba chip sale talks stall over payments and continuing dispute with Western Digital
Sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation to Bain-led consortium held up in dispute over payment schedule
Western Digital wins injunction over Toshiba restoring access to intellectual property databases and chip samples for WD staff
Western Digital wins first round against Toshiba - one of many in the legal battles to come between the two companies
Toshiba sues Western Digital and shuts out WD staff from factories in Japan
Toshiba accuses Western Digital of 'interfering' in its sale of Toshiba Memory Corp, claiming $1bn in compensation
Western Digital threatens to block Toshiba chip sale to consortium including Hynix
Western Digital reverts to legal hardball in a bid to wrest control of Toshiba Memory Corp
Western Digital to seek injunction to prevent sale of Toshiba Memory Corp
Western Digital switches back to hard-ball legal tactics in its bid to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp
Apple, Dell and Kingston to join Foxconn-led bid for Toshiba Memory Corp - and Amazon may join them too
Consortium of US technology companies intended to allay Japanese government's tech-transfer fears
Toshiba to announce preferred bidder for semiconductor unit next week
Deal believed to be down to either Foxconn or Western Digital
Apple and Amazon to join with Foxconn in bid for Toshiba semiconductor unit
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou lets slip backing in interview with Nikkei Daily
Western Digital to go to arbitration to stop Toshiba semiconductor sale
Western Digital ignores Toshiba's legal warnings not to try and stop chip unit sale
Toshiba in no-nonsense response to Western Digital over semiconductor sale
Toshiba threatens to bar Western Digital staff from accessing Japan-based unit
Ten bidders lined-up for Toshiba memory chip business
Hynix, Micron, Kingston, Western Digital and Foxconn all interested in acquiring Toshiba's 'crown jewels'
SanDisk snapped up by Western Digital in $19bn deal
Western Digital plays catch-up in flash memory with SanDisk purchase