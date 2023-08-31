Web3

The new wave of decentralisation: a look at Anytype

Software

The new wave of decentralisation: a look at Anytype

Don't mention the crypto

clock 31 August 2023 • 6 min read
Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Strategy

Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Constraints and costs define the year – but it’s not all bad news

clock 13 December 2022 • 13 min read
The metaverse: A virtual land of opportunity for business if we can define it

Strategy

The metaverse: A virtual land of opportunity for business if we can define it

Everyone's heard of the metaverse - but what is it?

clock 19 October 2022 • 4 min read
IWM's Nick Hodder will talk NFTs and blockchain at IT Leaders Festival

Leadership

IWM's Nick Hodder will talk NFTs and blockchain at IT Leaders Festival

You might think NFTs and crytpocurrencies are fads, but the Imperial War Museum is using Web3 today.

clock 09 September 2022 • 1 min read
Creating blockchain-agnostic ecosystems is complex work, but web data collection can help - here's how!

Web

Creating blockchain-agnostic ecosystems is complex work, but web data collection can help - here's how!

We’re seeing a strong push toward enabling NFT-focused companies build blockchain-agnostic ecosystems, says Or Lenchner of Bright Data

clock 27 May 2022 • 5 min read
Attackers phish $1.7 million in NFTs

Threats and Risks

Attackers phish $1.7 million in NFTs

Although users were quick to blame NFT marketplace OpenSea, the attacks have been tracked to a weakness in the smart contracts system underpinning tokens

clock 21 February 2022 • 2 min read
HMRC seizes its first NFT in £1.4 million fraud case

Law

HMRC seizes its first NFT in £1.4 million fraud case

It is the first time a UK law enforcement agency has taken control of an NFT in a criminal case, and represents a step forward by authorities as they move to keep pace with change in the digital world

clock 14 February 2022 • 3 min read
Web3: What is it, when will it be here, and how much is hype?

Internet

Web3: What is it, when will it be here, and how much is hype?

Web3 promises a return to the early ideals of the internet: a utopia of transparency and self-ownership. But how well does it actually work in practice? And what does decentralisation even mean?

clock 14 February 2022 • 11 min read
India announces plans to launch national blockchain-based digital currency

Finance

India announces plans to launch national blockchain-based digital currency

Digital rupee could launch as soon as this year

clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read