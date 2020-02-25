web services
Marissa Mayer fires Yahoo COO de Castro after just a year in the post
No direct reason given for CEO's 'difficult decision'
HP updates Moonshot server platform with ARM and AMD Opteron hardware
HP adds three new server cartridge modules to Moonshot, including the first ARM-based hardware
Pilot projects: from mainframe to smartphone at Air France
The airline is jettisoning its legacy baggage as it flies into the mobile age
CERN to push forward with ServiceNow as long as it isn't left exposed
CERN service manager wants greater visibility before signing a new contract with ITSM provider
Companies running on AWS accuse Amazon of copying
Companies offering services on Amazon's AWS infrastructure accuse the online giant of copying their work
Lenovo acquires Stoneware for cloud computing and BYOD push
Move will enable Lenovo to offer customers access to apps and content across devices and PCs