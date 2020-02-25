waymo
Uber could licence Waymo self-driving technology following expert review
Uber warns that its future is dependent on the development of self-driving technology - and that it trails rivals in autonomous vehicles
Uber trailed in self-driving car development, admits ex-CEO Travis Kalanick
Uber's co-founder and ex-CEO hired a star engineer from Waymo in a bid to catch up
Uber executives accused in court of concealing evidence that they knew of Waymo intellectual property theft
Uber accused over letter witheld in discovery phase of law suit by Google-owned Waymo
Intel working with Waymo on 'fully autonomous' vehicles
Intel wants to get inside your car, despite missing out on mobile
Waymo narrows focus in Uber patent case by dropping three lawsuits
Google spin-off Waymo has dropped some, but not all, of its lawsuits relating to ex-employee Anthony Levandowski
Lyft and Waymo team up for self-driving car pilots
Non-exclusive deal will bring two of Uber's biggest rivals together
Google's Waymo sues Uber over industrial espionage allegations
Google's owner Alphabet claims boss of Uber acquisition Otto downloaded 9.7 gigabytes of IP