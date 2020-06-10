watson
IBM brings Watson AI to AWS, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud
Watson AI can now be run across all public, private and hybrid clouds using Kubernetes
Rigorous standardisation the key to any shift into the cloud, advises IBM
"When you try and bend cloud into a shape it was never intended to take on you lose all the benefits," warns IBM's John Easton
