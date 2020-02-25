WannaCry
NCSC warns organisations to dump Python 2 or risk WannaCry-style cyber attacks
Python 2.x will no longer receive bug fixes and security patches from January 2020
WannaCry hero Marcus Hutchins spared jail in the US over links to Kronos banking Trojan
Judge sentences Hutchins to one year of 'supervised release' and fines him $100 for each count as restitution for victims of Kronos
Immunity's penetration testing utility now includes an exploit for BlueKeep flaw
Wormable Windows vulnerability Bluekeep can self-propagate from one vulnerable system to another
Warning over 'onslaught' of new Windows malware after Bluekeep details were published on GitHub
GitHub Bluekeep explainer significantly lowers the bar for writing malware similar to NotPetya and WannaCry
IBM's proof-of-concept malware uses AI for spear phishing
The neural network running DeepLocker hides its intent until it finds the right victim
TSMC chip production knocked offline by WannaCry virus outbreak affecting unpatched Windows 7
TSMC reveals cause of virus outbreak that brought production to a halt over the weekend
NSA's Microsoft SMB protocol exploit EternalBlue returns with WannaMine cryptocurrency-jacking malware
If you haven't patched against EternalBlue yet, you probably deserve to be crypto-jacked
North Korea denies being behind WannaCry ransomware after the US government points finger of blame
North Korea denies its involvement in producing or propagating WannaCry ransomware
America blames North Korea for WannaCry ransomware outbreak
The Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers' Party of Korea strikes again
NHS will use white hat hackers to probe its own cyber defences
£20 million will be spent on new cyber security centre focusing on prevention rather than remediation
Locky ransomware returns in two new variants
Locky, once one of the most widely distributed forms of ransomware, has returned, warns Malwarebytes
Bitcoin wallets used to hold WannaCry ransom payments emptied and laundered
Swiss crypto-currency exchange called Shapeshift helping WannaCry hackers with their getaway
TNT Express warns of permanent data loss from NotPetya malware outbreak
TNT Express IT systems remain down almost a month after NotPetya outbreak
NHS trusts handed extra £21m to improve IT security as Department of Health responds to CQC review
Government accepts all ten of Dame Fiona Caldicott's recommended data security standards
What SMBs can learn from WannaCry and the Vault 7 leaks
Do small businesses have anything to fear from the glut of anti-privacy tools?
NotPetya used NSA exploits even before release by Shadow Brokers
New research from security firm F-Secure suggests that NotPetya malware was made six months ago using NSA exploits before they were released by hackers
Can backups really protect you against ransomware?
4,000 ransomware attacks occurred every day in 2016 - can backups protect against all of them?
Chinese security companies claim China WASN'T the source of the WannaCry ransomware outbreak
Qihoo 360 criticises Flashpoint's linguistic analysis as neither 'correct or professional'
Microsoft rushes out patch for Windows XP to prevent another WannaCry attack via a Shadow Brokers release
'INCOMING!' warns Microsoft as it issues new critical patch for Windows XP
Peter Cochrane: WannaCry? I wanna understand what's going on
Peter Cochrane examines the common problem between the WannaCry outbreak, the BA breakdown and the NSA malware tools leakage - managers
Symantec attacked over claims that WannaCry ransomware is the work of North Korea
WannaCry links to North Korea "premature, inconclusive and distracting", claims Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology
Security experts hit out at Google over refusal to patch Android security flaw exploited by ransomware
Despite WannaCry, Google won't patch security flaw present in Android since October 2015
Over a third of UK businesses affected by ransomware in the last year
IT experts state that ransomware and phishing are increasing the most in frequency and severity, with almost two thirds having been attacked or breached in the last 12 months