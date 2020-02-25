Wandera
Zombie game for Android found to be stealing personal data
Scary Granny ZOMBY Mod, downloaded 50,000 times, was harvesting credentials, researchers found
SLocker: Android ransomware threat returns in undetectable form
Wandera claims to have uncovered 400 variants of malware
Enterprise mobility costs escalate as spend reaches £1,200 per device per year
Total figure is twice as much as expected as UK businesses shell out £13.2bn annually
'Our most prominent award to date': Wandera CEO on Computing Vendor Excellence Awards win
Wandera CEO Eldar Tuvey describes how important winning the Mobile Security Award is to the company
Wandera uses machine learning to protect against new mobile security threats
Machine learning at the heart of efforts to identify threats, CEO Eldar Tuvey tells Computing