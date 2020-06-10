WAN
UK WAN contracts totalling £123m due to expire within 12 months
New figures seen by Computing show large number of telecommunications contracts will be up for grabs shortly, with a total value of £123m
London Internet of Things network switched on
One free-to-use London-wide IoT network to monitor us all
Computing research: Small business networks - better but under pressure
Computing's latest research finds that networks are much more reliable than they used to be, but pressures from real-time applications and cloud mean there's no room for complacency
Carrier-neutral data centres: the best option for hybrid cloud?
As hybrid cloud becomes more popular, enterprises are starting to look at carrier-neutral data centres, where all providers are in the same building
Inside bet365's £1m business continuity project
Online betting firm explains how it deals with spiky traffic, and the need to upgrade its WAN while maintaining an always-on service
Research: How WANs are moving down the size scale
No longer the preserve of enterprises, wide area networks are now finding a home in much smaller organisations
WAN speeds hindered by slow rollout of fibre
Bandwidth struggling to cope with increased demand, suggests Eclipse Internet's Andrew Saunders
WAN optimisation: Etex uses Ipanema and Easynet to connect new subsidiary
Construction group infrastructure manager explains what influenced his decision to implement WAN optimisation through a service provider
Government selects 12 companies to build public sector infrastructure
Winners of bids to supply the Public Service Network announced
NATO selects BT for £39m global network services contract
The five-year deal includes the migration of NATO's existing infrastructure to BT Ethernet Connect
South Lanarkshire Council seeks IT services worth £40m
The hardware and services deal will support more than 140 schools
East Sussex County Council issues £100m WAN tender
The network will cover East Sussex, Brighton and Hove and West Sussex
Solicitors see network performance increase with WAN optimisation
Data replication performance has doubled at UK's largest health and social care legal practise with solution from Exinda
Warwickshire County Council insources PSN-ready carrier grade network
MPLS backbone has the capacity and reach to connect 450 sites under shared network initiative
Surrey County Council seeks to deploy unified comms over new regional networks
Council looks for commercial partner to provide extensive services to the Surrey and Berkshire region in contract worth an estimated £200m
Clinton Cards installs Aruba wireless kit in all UK stores
Specialist cards and gifts firm moves stock management onto Aruba wireless network
Williams Formula 1 increases LAN speed
Increased speed allows for quicker analysis of data relating to the car
TNT uses WAN optimisation to ease delivery of video
Logistics firm deploys Flash 'stream-splitting' technology from Bluecoat
Premises move drives IT investment
The increasing business value of a change of scenery
Metro Bank outsources entire IT infrastructure to niu Solutions
Metro Bank outsources IT functions to a single integrator
Case study: Law firm upgrades WAN to support disaster recovery
Michelmores strikes a tough bargain with KCOM Group for WAN upgrade and disaster recovery plan
JD Sports improves in-store communications
Sports retailer gets new WAN and VoIP solution