Wales
NHS Wales to overhaul IT systems through Microsoft deal
The rollout will begin next month and provide over 100,000 NHS Wales staff with access to modern workplace tools.
Local authorities must re-examine how they use data
Councils are not taking full advantage of the data they collect
University of South Wales is closing the skills gap, say IT professionals
The Cyber Academy prepares graduates for work through industry partnerships
Welsh government to plough £1.2 million into university coding projects
Cardiff and Swansea universities will get a slice of £1.2 million to fund coding projects
Welsh NHS systems failure down to technical glitch, not cyber attack
Blood test and x-ray results couldn't be accessed because of a technical issue with two Welsh NHS data centres
Welsh universities get £9m supercomputing investment from government
Four universities build supercomputing programme for solving complex scientific challenges
Welsh government attempts to plug gaps left by BT in superfast broadband rollout with new project
Welsh government claims it accepts BT's issues are 'real' as it pushes forward with £3m project
Wales is botching its £425m superfast broadband rollout, says former BT head
Welsh government should have marketed it better, says John Davies
Wales 'high-speed' broadband network rollout gets go-ahead
BT to ensure 96 per cent of Welsh premises have access to high-speed broadband by 2015
Welsh government to spend £39m on faster broadband in schools
Schools will also receive funds to buy ICT kit
Raspberry Pi manufacture relocates to UK from China
Budget PC now to be made at Sony plant in South Wales
Welsh government unveils IT framework for GP management
Suppliers EMIS and INPS to provide managed IT services to Wales' GP surgeries