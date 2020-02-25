VW
VW to plough €20 billion into European and Chinese electric vehicle development
VW promises 16 new factories producing as many as 80 new electric cars
Volkswagen teams up with Google on quantum computing
VW wants to use quantum computing in a number of 'future oriented' projects
Volkswagen and Mobvoi team up to put artificial intelligence into cars
VW hopes 50-50 joint venture will see other car brands take up the AI technologies too
Drive a VW, Skoda or Seat? Wireless security flaw puts them all at risk of theft
Volkswagen found out once again...
Putting machine data to work
There are numerous uses for machine data once you've worked out how to process it, says Matt Davies of Splunk
Volkswagen scandal: Our emission readers are based on input and real-time adjustment, says Volvo
No cheating software in Sweden, says Volvo's business analytics chief
Backbytes: VW covering things up? It wouldn't be the first time...
VW didn't want anyone to know how easy their cars are to steal
IT still doesn't understand its role in society
BCS President and former Hampshire Council CIO and CDO Jos Creese examines the role of IT in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal