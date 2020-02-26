vpnMentor

Security

Sports retailer Decathlon spills 123 million records, including unencrypted employee passwords

Improperly secured AWS ElasticSearch database contained ‘treasure trove’ of employee data, which may include UK staff

clock 26 February 2020 • 3 min read

Privacy

Another unprotected server leaking personal data of millions of Ecuadorian citizens uncovered by researchers

Latest Ecuadorian data breach attributed to company called DataBook using the data on a an unsecured server

clock 25 September 2019 • 2 min read

Privacy

Unsecured database of 16.6 million Ecuadorean citizens found by security researchers

The comprehensive personal details of Ecuador's citizens - encompassing financial information - included an entry for President Maduro

clock 16 September 2019 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Massive ticket fraud scheme targeting Groupon and Ticketmaster uncovered with discovery of unsecured database

Unsecured database containing 17 million email addresses was found to be part of fraud targeting Groupon, Ticketmaster and other online ticket vendors

clock 13 September 2019 • 2 min read

Security

Biometrics of one million people discovered on publicly accessible database

Biostar 2 database, used for access control by police, defence contractors and banks, found online unprotected and unencrypted

clock 14 August 2019 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Unknown US security breach exposes data of 80 million households

Twenty-four gigabyte database includes full names, marital status, age and incomes

clock 30 April 2019 • 5 min read
