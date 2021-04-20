VPN
Tiny favicons can be utilised to track users' movements online
Favicons can store a unique ID which is not easily cleared by a user and which can bypass VPNs and other privacy tools
How iboss' containers are revolutionising security
Security firm iboss is disrupting the traditional VPN approach and enabling customers to access applications directly
US court tells Apple to pay $503 million over patent violation
Apple told the court that it owed the claimant no more than $113 million
How has ISO 27001 matched up to the remote working challenge?
Certified businesses will have been better equipped to cope with the new normal
Curbing the rise of fake domains and misinformation campaigns
A failure to curb the growing problem of misinformation could have serious repercussions for the Internet and for society as a whole
UK firm reaches final stages of the NIST quest for quantum-proof encryption algorithms
Post Quantum's Classic McEliece algorithm is the only remaining contender in the code-based category of algorithms designed to protect communications from attacks using quantum computers
Cambridge graduates: How a council IT leader is moving workers to a collaborative future
Chris Middleton speaks to Alan Shields at Cambridgeshire County Council to find out how a shared service has created shared innovation during the pandemic
DarkHotel APT is exploiting SangFor VPN vulnerability to target Chinese institutions, claims Chinese security firm
Hackers have already compromised more than 200 VPN servers
BT: Working from home? We can handle it
BT responds to media claims that the UK’s networks can’t handle the strain of millions of people suddenly working from home
Apple pays $454m to VirnetX in patent infringement case
At least one of the patent cases between Apple and VirnetX now appears to be over
The risks of the coronavirus pandemic to IT security
Royal BAM Group CISO Ian Hill examines the many different IT security threats posed by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
Iranian hackers breach VPN servers to plant backdoors in corporate networks worldwide
The campaign, dubbed Fox Kitten, has also been targeting unpatched Citrix servers
Travelex ignored September warning over 'insecure' VPN server software
Travelex among a large number of organisations running vulnerable Pulse Secure VPN software
Chinese hacking group APT20 bypassing 2FA in latest wave of attacks
Hacking activities of APT20 date back to 2011
NordVPN admits it was hacked in March 2018
NordVPN admits that one of its servers located in Finland was accessed by hackers in March 2018
Avast targeted in suspected new supply-chain attack
Avast reveals details of new attempted supply-chain attack just two years after CCleaner compromise
How to Get a Reliable UK IP Address to Bypass Region Blocks
Tuning into the BBC iPlayer or Netflix when you're overseas can be a challenge. The solution? A UK IP address
VPN apps a security risk, warns US Department of Homeland Security director Christopher Krebs
Nation state actors 'have demonstrated intent and capability to leverage VPN services… for malicious purposes'
US government urged to investigate VPNs that are anything but private
Dolphin, Yandex and Opera named by US senators urging VPN investigation
Facebook's internal apps borked after Apple cuts its enterprise certificate access
Apple removes Facebook's access to Enterprise Developer Program over data-slurping VPN app
China's government gets tough on VPN users accessing 'international internet'
First punitive fines handed down to people using VPNs to evade 'Great Firewall of China'
Nine out of ten VPNs riddled with privacy flaws
And more than half route data via servers in China - despite Chinese government clampdown on VPNs
National Crime Agency says technology is resulting in an explosion of crime
The NCA names encryption, the dark web and VPNs as the biggest tech enablers of crime