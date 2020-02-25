Volvo
Volvo's autonomous trucks tackle mining operations
Volvo will be paid per metric tonne delivered, making the success of the autonomous trucks critical
Volvo autonomous vehicles struggle to identify kangeroos on Australian roads
'When it's in the air it actually looks like it's further away, then it lands and it looks closer,' says Volvo's David Pickett
Uber's autonomous vehicle tests suspended following 'serious crash'
Car was in autonomous mode but wasn't to blame, suggest reports
Volvo analytics chief: 'Teradata is giving value for money, but there's a journey ahead'
"It's about us utilising the data well," says director of business analytics
Interview: Volvo Car Group SVP and CIO Klas Bendrik
Volvo's tech chief talks connected cars, big data and the Internet of Things
Volvo partners with Nvidia to develop AI for self-driving cars
No one will get mown down by a Volvo by 2020, promises Swedish car maker's Marcus Rothoff
Volvo partners with Inrix to provide real-time analytics for drivers
Big data firm will help provide real-time traffic information in global partnership with car manufacturer
Volkswagen scandal: Our emission readers are based on input and real-time adjustment, says Volvo
No cheating software in Sweden, says Volvo's business analytics chief
Fifty billion connected devices will generate more than 35 billion petabytes of data, says Pentaho's Paul Scholey
Volvo to use the Internet of Things so that by 2020 no one will be killed in their cars (if Volvo's still going by then)
Volvo gives green light for 'shopping delivery to your car' service
After a successful pilot of Roam Delivery, car giant is in talks with a Swedish start-up that can keep fresh groceries cool for 24 hours