VOIP
Managing visibility of UC deployments can pre-empt disruptions
ThousandEyes tracks both SIP and RTP layers to avoid issues
Buffering and jitter? Network intelligence beats bandwidth brawn
Bandwidth is not the best longterm cure for complex networking issues
"Chat functions will replace email" in 2017, says Fuze
Prepare your unified comms networks, because the time is now, apparently
Major commercial bank eradicates voice quality issues with NetScout
Solution "quickly pinpointed root cause"
City and Islington College drops Cisco for Dell Networking solutions
Move will increase capacity and resilience of IT infrastructure, better supporting 12,000 students and 1,000 staff, says institution's head of ICT services
The office of tomorrow
Peter Gothard talks to IT leaders and blue-sky thinkers about the way technological advances such as unified communications are impacting how, where and when people work
Molson Coors to save £600,000 in three years with SIP trunking
Migration from legacy systems to enable greater collaboration
Cisco to appeal £5.3bn Microsoft-Skype deal
The networking giant is taking its concerns to European court
Made-to-measure private cloud enables Savile Row tailor to grow
A few internet-connected laptops replaced by co-location servers and storage infrastructure to support retailer's planned expansion
Opinion: Dealing with the phone phreakers
Internet telephony offers advantages but there are also risks
Surrey County Council seeks to deploy unified comms over new regional networks
Council looks for commercial partner to provide extensive services to the Surrey and Berkshire region in contract worth an estimated £200m
Technology trends that can necessitate a LAN upgrade
The biggest headache for IT teams is identifying the trouble spots and knowing how and when to upgrade the underlying infrastructure
VoIP platform to deliver savings and efficiencies at NHS trust
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health trust to benefit from Siemens Enterprise Communications technology
Skype brings video calling to HTC Desire S and Google Nexus S Android devices
Wi-Fi and 3G connections both available as firm drives push into mobile space
Skype bug affects users worldwide
System crash provides salutary warning about enterprise use of cloud services
Strength through unified comms
IT leaders from the public and private sectors talk about the challenges and benefits of deploying unified communications
Alcatel-Lucent sets off on global product push
Comms giant unveils OpenTouch suite on first stop of its 24-city jaunt
The American Way: A tech tour with network operator AT&T
AT&T's research labs and Global Network Operating Centre provide an insight into what the future of UK tech could be like
Skype suffers global outage
Offline supernodes blamed for dropped calls
Finance house Allianz revamps comms
Integrator deploys voice, data and wireless technology at new London office of leading insurer
Slow broadband holding back business innovation
Sluggish broadband speeds hindering uptake of productivity-boosting technologies
BT wins back Lloyds Banking Group contract from IBM
BT confirms a networks deal worth an estimated £600m has been completed
JD Sports improves in-store communications
Sports retailer gets new WAN and VoIP solution