voice recognition
Dozens of Amazon workers watch footage recorded by Cloud Cams home security cameras
Some clips also show intimate moments of Cloud Cam users
Microsoft admits recording Skype and Cortana voice conversations
But it's purely to help improve the service for our dear customers, Microsoft claims
NatWest trials home banking via Google Assistant smart speaker
Five hundred NatWest customers will be able to use voice recognition combined with PIN to confirm their identity
Does speech recognition play a part in digital transformation?
Used correctly, speech recognition can dramatically improve productivity
The 'face off' between biometrics and privacy
If Hollywood is any guide, privacy is likely to come off worst, suggests Coffin Mew's Guy Cartwright
MIT boffins develop system that can recognise speech and objects at the same time
Can highlight in real-time the relevant regions of an image being described
Baidu's Deep Voice can clone speech with less than four seconds of training
The software has dramatic implications for voice biometrics
Trainline unveils voice-activated rail app for Google Assistant
Development of voice app started by Trainline engineers over a weekend earlier this year
New university research warning over voice recognition biometric security
Rory Bremner could have a lucrative criminal career cracking voice recognition biometric security systems...
Credit Suisse employees using Amazon Alexa-like robots to answer basic compliance questions
Swiss bank has deployed 20 robots in a bid to reduce the number of calls to its compliance centre