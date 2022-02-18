VMware Horizon

Iranian hackers actively exploiting Log4j vulnerability to compromise VMware Horizon servers

Threats and Risks

Iranian hackers actively exploiting Log4j vulnerability to compromise VMware Horizon servers

After successfully exploiting the bug, they can run malicious PowerShell commands, install backdoors, and steal credentials from infected machines

clock 18 February 2022 • 3 min read
NHS cyber team sounds the alarm over Log4Shell attacks on VMware software

Threats and Risks

NHS cyber team sounds the alarm over Log4Shell attacks on VMware software

Threat actors can use a two-stage attack to establish a presence on affected networks

clock 10 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read