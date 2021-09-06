Vladimir Putin

Russian propaganda operation is targeting Western news websites

Researchers have found unusual behaviour associated with some accounts posting pro-Russia content

clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
REvil gang vanishes from the internet

Pressure from American and Russian authorities is suspected

clock 14 July 2021 • 2 min read
Biden to Putin: Critical infrastructure should be "off-limits"

Putin denies protecting ransomware operatives in his country

clock 17 June 2021 • 3 min read
US plans mix of 'seen and unseen' actions against Russia over SolarWinds attacks

Cyber offensive, which could start later this month, intended to send a signal to the Kremlin

clock 09 March 2021 • 3 min read
Chinese intelligence is building detailed profiles on tens of thousands of citizens worldwide, leaked database suggests

Names include 52,000 Americans, 35,000 Australians, 10,000 Indians, 9,700 British, 5,000 Canadians, 1,400 Malaysians and 793 New Zealanders

clock 14 September 2020 • 2 min read
Russian state-sponsored attackers take just 20 minutes to infiltrate networks, claims CrowdStrike

North Korean threat groups are the second fastest

clock 20 February 2019 •
US on target to expunge Kaspersky products from government systems and networks, says report

Most US federal agencies now comply with order to remove Kaspersky from government systems

clock 31 October 2017 •
Elon Musk: AI, not North Korea's Kim Jong-un, will start World War Three

Musk responds to Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that the leader in AI would "become ruler of the world"

clock 05 September 2017 •
Backbytes: First, they came for the bloggers...

Inspired by Leveson, Russian law obliging bloggers to register with state regulator comes into force today

clock 01 August 2014 •
Backbytes: Russia offers FOUR MILLION RUBLES to unravel Tor

Russia's interior ministry offers to make ruble millionaires out of anyone who can crack Tor

clock 28 July 2014 •