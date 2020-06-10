Viviane Reding
European Commission demands answers on Prism
Vice-President Reding will raise the Prism issue with US Attorney General Eric Holder at the EU-US Ministerial meeting in Dublin on Friday
Britain clashes with EU over 'right to be forgotten' opt-out
UK government doesn't want to be part of legislation that would require web organisations to delete personal data on request
EC plans to make all firms report security breaches
Viviane Reding plans to introduce mandatory breach notification for businesses in Europe, just as she did in the telecoms sector
EU data protection laws too fragmented, says EU Commission
Data cannot currently flow freely between member states, and individuals' rights are not sufficiently safeguarded, suggests the European Commission's vice president
Third generation Géant network joins up European research centres
Data sharing of leading-edge research impossible without Géant
EU parliament adopts Telecoms Reform Package
Reform package aims to help Europe roll out better next-generation networks and mobile broadband services
EU wants book digitisation based on European copyright law
Commissioner calls for European system to beat Google's book digitisation plans
EU wants phone contracts to be switched in one day
Commissioner Viviane Reding wants operators to allow fixed or mobile transfers in a shorter period of time to improve competition and customer choice
Review 2008: Top 10 telecoms stories
The telecoms sector has, like many others, felt the impact of credit crunch. Nevertheless, some large infrastructure projects are still on the drawing board - including a proposed UK-wide fibre network rollout.