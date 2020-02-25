vivaldi
Google considers move that would block ad blockers in Chromium
Technical change intended to improve browser security would bork ad blockers in Chrome, Opera and Vivaldi
Vivaldi web browser for ARM devices - including the Raspberry Pi - launched
Got a Raspberry Pi? Now you can get the Vivaldi web browser for it, too
Google accused, once again, of abusing its dominance against a smaller rival
Opera and Vivaldi browser pioneer Jon von Tetchzner accuses Google of suspending AdWords campaign after critical article
Ten top web browsers you probably haven't used
It's a big wide web, why explore it with the same old browser?
Opera founder finally launches Vivaldi web browser
Bored with IE, Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Opera?
Opera Software to turn Chinese in $1.2bn buyout
Chinese consortium keen to pay a premium for Chrome clone browser company