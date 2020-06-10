Visualisation
Delivering a customer 360 view at Hermes
Courier firm's data infrastructure overhaul is helping push up standards and drive new opportunities, says head of data services Matt Peckham
Six Nations rugby crunches big data and tackles virtual reality
Data visualisation tool will offer coaches and rugby fans match stats at their fingertips
Graydon - from business info provider to BI and on to big data
The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products
Beware of big data visualisation tools that claim to help you derive hidden meaning - Pentaho
'We're so good at detecting patterns that we detect patterns that aren't there,' says Wael Elrifai
How CIO Darrell Stein is connecting data at Reckitt Benckiser
Stein explains how he's bringing his decade-long experience of managing data and cyber security to the consumer goods giant
Qantas Airways deploys Amadeus analytics to reduce impact of flight disruptions
Amadeus business intelligence improves efficiency of Australia's largest air carrier