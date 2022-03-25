Virtus

Making data centres more sustainable 

Green

Making data centres more sustainable 

Data centres are an increasingly important part of global infrastructure, but can they ever be green? 

clock 25 March 2022 • 9 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read