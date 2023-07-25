Virgin Media O2

2,000 jobs to go at Virgin Media O2

Telecoms

2,000 jobs to go at Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 joins rivals BT and Vodafone in cutting jobs

clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
UK mobile operators diverge on European roaming charges

Mobile

UK mobile operators diverge on European roaming charges

Virgin Media and O2 will continue offering free roaming, while Three, Vodafone and EE will charge travellers extra

clock 10 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read