Virgin Media
Virgin Mobile defects from BT to Vodafone in new five-year mobile agreement
The end of a 20-year relationship for BT as Liberty Global-owned Virgin Media strikes new five-year mobile deal with Vodafone
US approves $26bn T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Settlement put together by DoJ would see a weak fourth player owned by Dish Network - but it will take years for it to build its own infrastructure, if it ever does
Virgin Media to hike subscriptions for the second time in a year
Virgin Media to hike subscriptions by more than twice the rate of inflation, this time blaming increases in business rates
UK pension fund in £500m buyout of KCOM
Universities pension fund goes to Hull to buy communications minnow
Virgin Media named worst ISP for outages by Which?
One-in-six Virgin Media users left without internet access for hours or days at a time, claims Which?
ISPs now required to provide minimum broadband speed guarantee - or customers can leave penalty free
Ofcom code of practice requires ISPs to be upfront about their broadband services
TalkTalk broadband voted worst ISP for customer service in Ofcom survey
TalkTalk customers least likely to recommend it to anyone they want to keep as a friend
CityFibre prepares to enter residential market with £185 million expansion
CityFibre operates a full fibre-to-the-home/premises service, competing with BT's Openreach
Virgin Media warns 800,000 customers to change their WiFi router passwords
Super Hub 2 routers have weak default passwords that are easy to crack
Virgin Media rushes to patch security flaw in Super Hub routers
One encryption key to rule all routers clearly a bad idea
New proposals for encryption 'back doors' planned by UK government in extension to internet surveillance
Plans for encryption back door keys to be held by telcos and ISPs and real-time web surveillance
BT and TalkTalk top Which? broadband survey - for the worst internet services in the UK
And Sky and EE aren't much better, either
BT takes crown for most complained about broadband provider - Ofcom
Most complained about landline provider is PlusNet (owned by BT)
ISPs lose appeal against widening of website blocks
2014 ruling by High Court to block websites over counterfeit goods upheld
Nokia claims breakthrough with demo of 10Gbps data over cable networks
XG-Cable enables 10Gbps symmetrical data speeds over existing cable infrastructure
Virgin Media wins Met Office networking contract
Met Office's £97m supercomputer needs a very high-speed network connection
Should BT be forced to separate from Openreach?
BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media and Sky all have their say on whether BT should be separated from its network infrastructure arm
UK SMBs could walk away from broadband contracts without penalty thanks to new Ofcom code
BT and TalkTalk customers could exit their contract if speeds fall below the minimum guaranteed level
BT's £12.5bn acquisition of EE approved by CMA
CMA claims BT takeover of EE won't cause 'significant harm' to competition or consumer interests
Hillarys ditches BT for Virgin Media citing high prices and poor service
BT's failings laid bare by flagship customer Hillarys defecting over quote 'twice the price' of Virgin and poor service
More than 50,000 SMBs received broadband vouchers for now-shelved £40m scheme
Government claims that SMBs have reported, on average, a £1,300 annual increase in profits thanks to better broadband
55,000 SMBs got a broadband voucher under £40m scheme
Government money ran out in October
Simplified broadband provider switching rules come into force
Efforts to change ISP must be handled by firms not customers
H4cked off: What on Earth does Verizon see in the cratered remains of AOL? It can't just be dial-up subscribers...
Run away! Verizon's record on online censorship raises serious questions over its proposed AOL acquisition