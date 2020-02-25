Vince cable
Post-Brexit Britain will need many more female techies, says Sir Vince Cable
More effort needed to recruit women into tech if the UK is not to fall further behind
Web firms welcome Cable's comments on cyber security, but say more needs to be done
Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills met with industry to discuss protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attack
Cable: Education and IT will be UK's biggest export sectors
Business secretary claims education and tech sectors are set to boom