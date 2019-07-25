VideoLAN

Security

'Critical' vulnerability in VLC Media Player downgraded after VideoLAN claims the flaw was fixed 16 months ago

Reporter, MITRE and CERT-Bund all criticised for failing to check security flaw before issuing warnings

clock 25 July 2019 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

Warning over critical security flaw in VLC Media Player

Exploits expected to emerge within days to take advantage of 9.8-rated critical security flaw in VLC Media Player

clock 22 July 2019 • 2 min read

Multimedia

VideoLAN VLC 1.1.5 review

Probably the best media player out there - and it's free

clock 16 November 2010 •
