Video games are not a "mental disorder" - but let's ban exploiters from selling weaponised gambling platforms as games
The World Health Organization is wrong - but something does have to give
The Xbox One X - more power to be less creative?
Did the world need the XBox One X? What sort of games is it likely to herald? And will there be an ounce of originality in any of them?
The top 10 video games from 1980
Join Computing on this trek into the verdant pastures of a burgeoning video games industry, as we remember the best games of the '80s. In this first feature, we start where it all began in 1980 itself
Games development: An interview with FireTwin Games
Computing speaks to an indie games development firm about its techniques and tools
Top 10 UK developed video games ever
Lemmings, Grand Theft Auto, Elite and more
Backbytes: Digital goods - here today, expunged tomorrow
Games company Electronic Arts demonstrates how digital goods work - and how easily they are taken away
The top 10 Amiga games of all time
In the final part of our rundown of the best titles ever to appear on the feted Commodore Amiga, we reach the top ten. But which paragon of software entertainment got the top slot?
The top 30 Amiga games of all time! Part 1
Computing counts down the best ever titles released on the Amiga
Top 10 best ZX Spectrum games of all time
Computing presents the definitive list of the all-time top games on one of the best-loved home computers
VR is here but embedded tech will truly transform its future
HTC Vive and Oculus Rift offer great experiences, but the evolution of VR hardware and software is still at an early stage
Virtual reality on the rise as HTC Vive nets 15,000 pre-orders
The Vive was sold at a rate of 25 per second despite its hefty cost
UK Games Tax Relief fund of £730m 'revived' industry in 2015 says trade association TIGA
237 projects received government assistance with expected £1.11bn contribution to economy
Government's £4m video games fund pays out to SMB developers in sector now valued at £84bn
£50,000 funding packages distributed among leading SMB development houses
UK video games industry given £4m investment by government
Better recognition for one of the UK's most lucrative IT and technology sectors
Gaming and the power of real-time data
DataStax co-founder Matt Pfeil explains how real-time and interactive services are transforming the gaming industry, and how other companies can use the same approaches too