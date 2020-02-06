Video Conferencing
More than half of CIOs say that video is 'core' to their business service
Video is important, but technical complexity and cost hold people back from investment
Wasting time on conference calls costs the UK more than £26 billion every year
Dial-in codes are insecure, but people are wary of moving to new, unfamiliar systems
How a 27-year old phone maker is adapting to an IP world
Desktop phones made Polycom famous; but in a dying PBX market, it's had to find new ways to grow
Buffering and jitter? Network intelligence beats bandwidth brawn
Bandwidth is not the best longterm cure for complex networking issues
Voice conference calls dubbed "a necessary evil" by nearly half of enterprise
Everyone's sick of you talking over them
100 years of hold music: why is audio conferencing still with us?
Death, where is thy sting?
41 per cent of conference calls ruined by "disrupters", finds Computing Research
Noisemakers, dominators and pessimists also strong negative types
'It's as easy to use as Skype or Google Hangouts': Why University of Maryland chose eZuce for video collaboration
Enterprise conferencing 'too complex', says University of Maryland CIO Jack Suess
FitBit and Fuelband for remote monitoring can save hospitals time and money says Cambridge University Hospitals Trust chief
Why should certain patients have to stay overnight in hospital when we can consult with them at home, asks chief medical information officer Dr Afzal Chaudhry
How Polycom video conferencing helps NATO defend against cyber attacks
Gus Mommers, head of conference management services, describes how video conferencing helps NATO share information about threats
RSA renews Vodafone IT contract with focus on 'more mobile and secure infrastructures'
'We need a strong provider who understands our business and is able to provide us with the best technology, which is why we chose Vodafone,' says RSA supply manager Gavin Hobbs
CERN improves collaboration with Vidyo HD video conferencing
'It's literally impossible not to have something which will allow them to communicate at the scales that we need,' Joao Fernandes, Global Videoconferencing Services Manager at CERN explained
Barclays offers customers anytime mobile video banking service
'UK first' will see bank customers able to speak to an advisor from smartphones, tablets or laptops at any time
How Polycom video conferencing enables home treatment for NHS Lancashire dialysis patients
Scott Rayner, renal IT manager at Royal Preston Hospital, tells Computing how Polycom is helping to provide better care to patients
Hillary Clinton slams video conferencing technology
Former US Secretary of State also holds up 'US and other western democracies' as shining examples of how to keep the internet open and promote freedom of speech, despite snooping revelations
Polycom video conferencing enables improved cardiology care at Evelina Children's Hospital
Frank Baldesare tells Computing how video technology combined with an ultrasound unit has benefited staff and ultimately patients
SPAR saves time and money with video conferencing
SPAR UK's retail IT controller tells Computing how switching to video conferencing has saved time and money
Eurosport selects Interoute's video conferencing system
Sports group's director of IT says Interoute's solution was chosen as it was cloud-based and vendor-managed
Green IT saves government £1.3m in 12 months
Annual Greening Government ICT report reveals successful energy efficiency measures undertaken by 12 departments
Mining giant strikes $220m outsourcing deal with BT
Five-year deal will see Anglo American use BT's One Voice platform to boost collaborative working
Linklaters deploys video collaboration service globally
Law firm has rolled out a new video service from Polycom to 27 offices in 19 countries, reducing travel costs and improving staff communication
Companies ignoring threat from meeting room hackers, warns security expert
Scan reveals thousands of video-conferencing and printer systems remain unprotected
Hackers disguise malware as Google Hangouts feature
Fake plug-in for free videoconferencing service downloads malware
NHS set to save £8m a year with Telestroke technology
Videoconferencing network allows remote treatment for stroke victims 24 hours a day