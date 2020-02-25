Verizon
2FA-beating SIM swap attacks still too far too easy, warn researchers
Thirty-nine out of 50 SIM swap attempts by US-based researchers proved successful
Verizon sells Tumblr to WordPress owner Automattic Inc
WordPress will "take on about 200 staffers" from Verizon as part of the deal
Huawei demands $1bn in patent licensing fees from Verizon
The fees relate to networking gears, wireline infrastructure, internet of things and other products
Basic website flaw reveals real-time locations of most US mobile users
API authentication flaw in third-party tracking site demo allows anyone with rudimentary skills to track phone locations
Yahoo shareholders approve $4.48bn sale to Verizon
Verizon could slash 2,100 jobs as long-running takeover saga finally comes to an end
Cisco and Samsung team up for Verizon 5G NFV trial
Trial highlights 'readiness' of 5G technologies and paves way for deployment of commercial networks, claim vendors
Verizon gives AOL-Yahoo mash-up an even sillier name: Oath
Someone was paid good money to come up with possibly the worst rebrand in history
Two 'Russian spies' among four indicted in connection with 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo
Man arrested in Canada to face deportation to the US over hacks on internet company Yahoo
Marissa Mayer's Yahoo pay-off cut in half
$55m pay-off cut to $23m after Verizon re-negotiates purchase price
Verizon knocks up to $350m off Yahoo acquisition price with deal to be signed in days
Desperate to sell, Yahoo agrees - and clears yet-another security lapse out of its closet
Yahoo sale to Verizon delayed as data breaches investigated
Yahoo announces that its sale will be shifted into the second quarter
Marissa Mayer to resign from Yahoo after Verizon acquisition is completed
Mayer to take $55m in compensation after sale of Yahoo web properties goes through
Verizon warns Yahoo that acquisition price could be cut over security breach
Buyer's remorse already for Verizon?
Verizon demands $1bn discount from Yahoo following email surveillance claims
$4.8bn acquisition of Yahoo by Verizon suddenly complicated by email revelations
Yahoo sold to Verizon for $4.8bn
Favourite in bidding war scoops the prize, aims to up its profile in online ads
Yahoo expected to decide on a buyer this week, with Verizon among favourites
Five players remain in the race, but Verizon least likely to break up Yahoo
AT&T seeking to outbid Verizon for Yahoo's internet business, report
Interest in Yahoo is hotting up
Verizon bidding $3bn for Yahoo's core internet business, report
Deal puts Verizon head to head with private equity firm TPG
Dunkin' Donuts: 'Without partner-provided cloud infrastructure, we'd be left behind'
Darrell Riekena explains how Verizon cloud is helping the doughnut and coffee house innovate as it expands
Cloud vendors 'have challenges to overcome' to better serve SMEs, says Verizon Cloud CTO
Traditional SMEs not tempted by cloud computing, admits Verizon Cloud's Ryan Shuttleworth
Is malware lurking silently in your network? Six important security steps
Corey Nachreiner, CTO of WatchGuard, explains that it's no longer a matter of if you'll get hacked, but when
H4cked off: What on Earth does Verizon see in the cratered remains of AOL? It can't just be dial-up subscribers...
Run away! Verizon's record on online censorship raises serious questions over its proposed AOL acquisition
The new business 'ecosystem': Tapping into a partner's skill set
The CIOs of Balfour Beatty and TfL tell Sooraj Shah how they have combated the IT skills crisis by leveraging third party resources
Significant rise in state-backed Eastern European cyber espionage
Verizon 2014 Data Breach Investigations Report shows cyber espionage is on the rise, particularly in Russian-speaking regions