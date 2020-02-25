Verify
NAO investigation concludes that Verify has failed to hit a single target
GDS flagship identity verification programme over-optimistic and failed to set clear objectives, claims NAO report
Turf war between GDS and HMRC over Gov.UK Verify just 'creative tension', says local government CDIO Ed Garcez
But Garcez admits that the Verify platform needs time to mature
HMRC denies reports it plans to develop its own authentication system and dump Gov.UK Verify
HMRC will still use Gov.UK Verify for individual taxpayers
HMRC confirms plans to develop its own authentication service rather than use Gov.UK Verify
New ID scheme will need to be in place before Government Gateway closes next year
GDS signs up 19 councils to pilot Gov.UK Verify
Identity assurance in applications for travel passes and parking permits the subject of first Gov.UK Verify pilots
Gov.UK Verify: Late, unnecessary and finally launching this week
Campaigners warn the government's identity assurance project is limited and that people will lose control of their identity
Gov.UK responds to academics' claims that its e-identity system is insecure
Gov.UK Verify head Janet Hughes invites researchers to work with them on privacy and security
Gov.UK Verify identity management system riddled with 'severe privacy and security problems', warn UCL academics
And the US Federal Cloud Credential Exchange isn't any better