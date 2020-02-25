Venture Capital
No CES please we're British - UK innovators explain the lack of UK-made wearables in Vegas
Less VC funding means less focus on short-term growth and more on long-term value
Google Ventures opens London office with £60m start-up fund
Google looks to invest in Europe's capital-starved start-ups
British boadrooms 'not getting' IT, CIOs 'locked in vendor thinking'
Saul Klein, senior partner at Index Ventures, says some CIOs are too close to vendors
Cloudera to raise $200m from investors including Intel - report
Big data challenger seeking to raise more funds as it debuts in Gartner Magic Quadrant for datawarehousing
Spirit of innovation in need of a tonic
The nation's recovery depends on the creativity and ingenuity of its IT startups, so why aren't they getting the support they need?
Why we need more ideas
Technology entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki tells Computing about the opportunities facing budding IT tycoons, and whether CIOs should embrace social media
Podcast Q&A: Guy Kawasaki, technology guru
On the future of IT leadership, industry trends, and innovation
Intellectual property is key to UK's future
Tax R&D less to encourage innovation, says CBI
Government innovation fund supports first two businesses
Two small IT firms are the first to benefit from the Capital for Enterprise Fund
£150m UK innovation fund moves closer
Digital technologies targeted by government-backed scheme, alongside life sciences, low carbon and advanced manufacturing
Dot com pioneers launch technology VC fund
PROfounders Capital fund will invest in early-stage businesses in digital media and technology
Government launches £1bn technology investment fund
New venture capital intended to stimulate growth and job creation