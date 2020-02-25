VAT
Backbytes: Fraudster's attempt to use 'right to be forgotten' backfires with £30k legal bill
Jailed in 2007 over a £51m VAT scam, convicted fraudster Malcolm Edwards fails in bid to have news reports of his crimes erased
Google could face fines of up to $1.3bn under EU's new 'right to be forgotten' regime
EU to ratchet-up fines over 'right to be forgotten' with penalties of up to two per cent of turnover
EU to investigate barriers to e-commerce in Europe
EU action to open up cross-border e-commerce in Europe comes two months after new VAT rules that hit small online traders