Valve
Valve to quit support for Ubuntu over 32-bit block
Lack of support for 32-bit games in future versions of Ubuntu means many Steam games will no longer run
Security researcher scoops $25,000 reward for discovering Steam 'free games' exploit
Exploit could have been use to generate free game keys by the thousand
Valve: We're not dumping Steam Machines, just tidying up
Valve's still supporting Steam Machines despite them not 'exactly flying off the shelves'
Steam has stopped Bitcoin payments after deeming the currency "too volatile"
Online gaming giant Steam has stopped accepting Bitcoin payments from customers
Shovelware games company Silicon Echo closes after Valve throws it off of Steam
"Our reputation is destroyed beyond repair," wails games company with little reputation to destroy
BT sues Steam-powered Valve Software over patent infringement claims
BT files suit after Valve ignores its patent claims over the Steam Library, Chat, Messaging and Broadcasting services
Facebook in games development deal with Unity Technologies
Facebook deal will put it up against Microsoft, Valve and Google
Virtual reality on the rise as HTC Vive nets 15,000 pre-orders
The Vive was sold at a rate of 25 per second despite its hefty cost
Valve deploys 100Gbps network services from Level 3 to manage rocketing demand for online gaming [UPDATED]
'Larger links provide more total capacity which reduces potential blockages or choke points in the network,' Valve's Mike Dunkle tells Computing
DDoS attack takes down Valve's $18m Dota 2 International e-Sports tournament
Matches set to be played in front of thousands at Seattle's KeyArena delayed due to DDoS attack
Valve deploys Splunk to monitor Steam performance
Could Splunk play a role in the launch should Half-Life 3 ever be released?
Valve releases Steambox specs in living room challenge to Microsoft
Specifications for Valve's Steambox reveal tie-up with Intel and NVidia
Valve's Steam Box details to be revealed next week
Linux-based games console represents biggest crack yet in Windows operating system hegemony
H4cked Off: Valve's Team Fortress 2 freebies are good news for Linux
It may sound strange, but giving players a virtual penguin could draw them to Linux in droves
Boost for Linux as Valve releases Steam games
Popular platform's support for Ubuntu could be a game changer
Valve takes another step forward with Steam for Linux
Linux-based gaming platform opened up for beta registration