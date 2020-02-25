V3 Mobility Summit
5G and the wireless future: V3 Enterprise Mobility Summit highlights
Check out the biggest news, analysis and insights from our online event
#V3mobility: Auto Trader shifts to CYOD for productivity boost
Staff given iPhone 5S and choice of Apple, Dell or Lenovo laptops
#V3mobility: Good Technology looks to the future of enterprise mobility
Wearables to reshape business IT
#V3mobility: Lenovo Superfish adware proves consumer products ill-suited for business use
Data put at risk by self-signing root certificates
#V3mobility: Wearable tech healthcare innovation held back by medical regulations
Long trials slow the adoption of medical-centric smart glasses and wearable monitoring tech
#V3mobility: University of Surrey achieves 5G speeds of 1Tbps
Exclusive: 5G Innovation Centre carries out ground-breaking speed tests