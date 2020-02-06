Utilities
IT systems supporting water industry competition 'on course' for April launch
Open Water Programme systems project moves into testing phase
Wessex Water offshores IT development to Xchanging Malaysia
Outsourcing deal will shift software consultancy and development services to Kuala Lumpur
How ForeScout provides Sutton and East Surrey Water with 'an overarching view of security'
Sutton and East Surrey Water group IT manager Michael Cock explains how ForeScout has improved security at the utilities firm
AT&T Internet of Things connectivity gives irrigation firm HydroPoint 'visibility it didn't have before'
HydroPoint president and CEO Chris Spain tells Computing IoT has improved water management
Focusing on the future: an interview with British Gas CIO David Cooper
British Gas has already started shifting towards the cloud, unlocking the benefits of data analysis and developing a talent pipeline
How relevant to your business is the Internet of Things? More than you might think
Computing Research reveals what IT leaders really think about the potential of IoT... and what needs to happen to enable wider adoption
More than a buzzword: the real enterprise use case for the Internet of Things
Severn Trent CIO Myron Hrycyk and Intel's IoT lead Karen Lomas tell Computing that by the end of 2015, the technology will be far more prevalent
US critical infrastructure unprepared for cyber attack - report
Survey from Unisys and the Ponemon Institute indicates patchy preparedness of cyber attack
US utility control systems hacked, claims Department of Homeland Security
Hackers accessed utility control systems via internet portal protected only by 'simple' passwords
Going with the flow: an interview with Severn Trent Water CIO Myron Hrycyk
Peter Gothard hears how Severn Trent Water is riding the enterprise mobility wave and tapping into predictive analytics
UK organisations second most targeted by APTs in Europe, according to FireEye study
Number of unique infections more than tripled from January to December 2013, FireEye study finds
Energy firms 'increasingly vulnerable to catastrophic cyber attacks'
Marsh report warns industrial control systems leaving 'open door' for hackers
Smart meters: an IT disaster waiting to happen?
Smart meters are finally ready to roll out across the UK. But is the selected system 'the next major government IT disaster'?
Power mad: how uncertainty over UK energy policy is harming the data centre business
Growing uncertainty over energy pricing is pushing data centres overseas - just as cloud computing is taking off
Case Study: AES Electropaulo works with SAP to streamline billing process
£3.3m investment will benefit one million people by the end of 2013, says AES CIO Antonio Narvaez
Will the UK's looming energy shortages send cloud computing overseas?
In just a few years time, most of the UK's coal, oil and nuclear power stations will be closed - leaving the UK perilously close to brownouts
SAS brings a brighter outlook for British Gas customers
British Gas's Steve Mcgivern tells Danny Palmer how a new SAS data analytics solution is helping the energy giant provide better customer service
Thames Water issues €60m tender for industrial control systems and services
Contract split into two lots, with an initial duration of three years
Computing research: Industrial control systems under attack
The systems controlling our nuclear facilities could be 20 years old and unpatched. What could possibly go wrong? John Leonard and Danny Palmer investigate
Analysis: The era of geopolitical cyber wars
The 'scramble for Africa' indirectly led to the First World War. Will the 'scramble for the internet' provoke the Third World War?
Analysis: Industrial control systems under attack
Society relies on power grids and nuclear plants, but the systems used to control them could have an avalanche of cyber-attacks coming their way. Sooraj Shah finds out why
EDF Energy selects Atos for £100m datacentre services deal
10-year contract to improve resilience and flexibility of IT infrastructure
National Grid Metering seeks new ERP system
The new system will support its Industrial and Commercial business
National Grid plans £3.5m data analytics project
Data will be visualised within a geospatial context