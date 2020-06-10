user interface
Seven ways websites trick us to buy
Dark patterns use interface design to coerce, steer or deceive users into making decisions that benefit the site but not necessarily the user
Peter Cochrane: Interfaces are hell. How can we make them better?
Getting to grips with a new user interface is one of life's biggest frustrations, says Professor Peter Cochrane. There must be something better
To eliminate data scientists, you need to employ ordinary people, not geniuses, suggests Walnut Data's Bob Tulloch
Big data needs to be as easy to use as Facebook, suggests Tulloch, which means employing ordinary people to do the testing - until it is
Paddy Power to move to Windows 10 but is still deciding between Office 365 or Google Apps
CIO Fin Goulding heaps praise on Microsoft for starting to listen to customers more since Satya Nadella took over the CEO job
Royal Mail launches new API in bid to improve software integration for e-retailers
New API to enable e-retailers to connect to Royal Mail logistics system more easily
SAP Sapphire: Unilever 'strives for UI as good as Apple', says global CIO
Willem Eelman had urged SAP to improve the UI of its core products so that Unilever could expand adoption of its apps and drive value
User interface pioneer Douglas Engelbart dies at 88
Engelbart invented windows, the computer mouse, hypertext and collaborative tools
UI guru Jakob Nielsen slams Windows 8 interface following user testing
'Disappointing usability for both novice and power users,' says Nielsen