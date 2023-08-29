Apple's iPhone will have to use USB-C instead of its proprietary Lightning connector.
UK's decision unlikely to sway decision makers at Apple
Apple likely to change its products to comply
Apple insists that adopting the same charging standard would hamper innovation
Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly backed a proposal this week that would force consumer electronics makers to include a USB-C connector on all devices sold in Europe.
Move will reduce waste and save consumers money says EU; it will stifle choice and innovation says Apple
Confused about USB? You will be following USB-IF's latest branding plan
Apple subjects iPad Pro to biggest makeover since 2015