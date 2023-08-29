USB-C

Apple will limit iPhone USB-C to USB 2.0 speeds

Unless you fork out for a Pro model

clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read
iPhones will transition to USB-C in December 2024

Part of the EU's attempts to tackle e-waste

clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read
EU to make USB-C new standard for mobiles by 2024

Apple's iPhone will have to use USB-C instead of its proprietary Lightning connector.

clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
UK won't follow European Union's USB-C common charger rule

UK's decision unlikely to sway decision makers at Apple

clock 10 June 2022 • 3 min read
European Parliament makes USB Type-C connectors mandatory for smartphones from 2024

Apple likely to change its products to comply

clock 08 June 2022 • 3 min read
EU poised to introduce common mobile charging port on June 7, report

Apple insists that adopting the same charging standard would hamper innovation

clock 06 June 2022 • 2 min read
EU agrees to make USB-C new charging standard

Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly backed a proposal this week that would force consumer electronics makers to include a USB-C connector on all devices sold in Europe.

clock 22 April 2022 • 3 min read
EU pushes for USB-C charging for all mobile phones, Apple disagrees

Move will reduce waste and save consumers money says EU; it will stifle choice and innovation says Apple

clock 23 September 2021 • 2 min read

USB standards group introduces confused branding plan to coincide with new USB 3.2 standard

Confused about USB? You will be following USB-IF's latest branding plan

clock 27 February 2019 • 2 min read

Apple unveils new iPad Pros with eight-core A12X chips

Apple subjects iPad Pro to biggest makeover since 2015

clock 31 October 2018 • 2 min read
