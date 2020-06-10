US government
Amazon quizzed over AWS security following Capital One leak
House of Representatives committee plans to quiz Amazon over AWS security following Capital One data breach
New laws proposed in the US to protect technology supply chains from espionage
New law is intended to crack down on alleged espionage by China against US infrastructure and intellectual property
The US government's concession to Huawei explained
US Department of Commerce will consider a further extension beyond the current 90 days
San Francisco bans police from using facial recognition tools
City officials voted eight-to-one to ban facial recognition use by law enforcement, with the ban to come into effect next week.
Trump signs executive order to bolster cyber security workforce
The President said the US is doing its part to secure cyberspace for future generations.
US government claims to have found evidence against Huawei via secret surveillance
US invoked FISA surveillance powers to help build case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
US Department of Homeland Security unveils new cyber security strategy
US unveils new government cyber security strategy just days after cyber 'czar' role is scrapped
Trump offers to help ZTE 'get back into business'
Donald Trump tweets surprise promise ahead of US-China trade talks
FCC chairman Ajit Pai plans new measures to shut-out Huawei and ZTE from US communications networks
US officials launch their latest offensive against Chinese technology firms
Broadcom abandons plans to buy Qualcomm following US government bar
Broadcom "disappointed with the outcome" after Trump barred Broadcom's proposed takeover of Qualcomm on national security grounds
US regulators to scrutinise companies that rebrand to capitalise on blockchain
SEC clamping down on companies looking to sprinkle a little blockchain pixie dust over their share prices
Apple to pay for new campus HQ with foreign cash
Apple is benefiting from multi-billion-dollar tax break - while staff will receive $2,500 bonuses
US Senate being targeted by 'Fancy Bear' Russian state hackers, claims Trend Micro
Surely no US Senator would be stupid enough to click on a suspicious phishing link?
Kaspersky Lab outlines plans to submit software for independent review
Cyber security firm Kaspersky is to submit its software to independent review in a bid to shake-off claims of Russian government interference
US Peace Corps deploys IBM Cloud to improve recruitment platform
Mobile and social set to become part of volunteer application process for US agency
Obama uses White House 'Demo Day' to call for more diversity in technology industry
President wants Silicon Valley to employ more women, ethnic minorities and veterans
OPM data breach - number of hack victims rises to over 22 million
Scale of data breach means seven per cent of entire US population has had personal data stolen in the attack