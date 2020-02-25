US Department of Justice
$5 million bounty placed on Russian hackers responsible for Dridex banking malware
The FBI and US Department of State have placed a record-breaking bounty on Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev
Ex-Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabian government
One former Twitter employee arrested on Tuesday in Seattle - form Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos warns that there will be more
Google likely to face antitrust investigation by the US Department of Justice
Antitrust examination into Google won't be limited to its search or online advertising business practices
Three Fin7 hackers arrested and facing charges of felony and ID theft
The men belong to the Fin7 group, which has been linked to attacks on companies and individuals
Microsoft calls on congress to support its campaign against the US Department of Justice
Microsoft's legal boss Brad Smith says American lawmakers are undermining international privacy rights
US Supreme Court opens case between Microsoft and Department of Justice over Irish data grab
A final verdict is expected by the summer
Cyber crime ring responsible for $530m in global losses shut down
Thirty-six arrested over alleged identity fraud ring run from Ukraine
European Commission enters dispute between Microsoft and the US government over Irish data centre
US reminded by European Commission of EU data protection laws
Should the government should be able to access encrypted communications? Yes, say a small majority of Americans
Gap appears to be narrowing in favour of encryption
Court adjourns to decide on Kim Dotcom's appeal against extradition to the US
Tweet by Megaupload founder suggests he thinks he has won his case against extradition
FISA rules in favour of NSA resuming bulk collection of data
'We agree with the Court's conclusion that the programme is lawful,' adds Department of Justice, to no one's surprise